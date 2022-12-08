Central Okanagan Food Bank has 25 per cent increase in demand

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has kicked off opening day of their annual food hamper distribution.

Every year, volunteers at the food bank prepare holiday food hampers for those in Kelowna and West Kelowna who require additional support.

“The clients are amazing people,” described Central Okanagan Food Bank communications coordinator, Rayann Gruza.

“Each person who uses our services has a very unique story and they really deserve to have a good Christmas.”

As a steady flow of vehicles continued to make their way through the parking lot at the food bank Thursday morning, it became obvious there is significant demand for food support in the area.

Gruza says the Central Okanagan Food Bank has seen a 25 per cent increase in those who rely on the organization during the holiday season compared to this time last year.

“Last year, we distributed 2700 and this year we’re distributing 3200,” said Gruza. “We’ve been hit pretty hard in the Okanagan with inflation. We’re having to pull from our reserve fund of food, so that’s a little bit more difficult for us.”

One woman spent her morning volunteering at the food bank for the first time ever. Born and raised in Kelowna, she says she’s shocked to see the demand so high in her community.

“I worry about people,” said volunteer Tori Wesszer. “It’s tough right now, and I worry it’ll continue to be difficult for people, and food costs have gone through the roof. It is really tragic.”

Despite the influx of customers, the food bank believes they’ll still be able to provide for those who need it.

“No matter what, we’re here to meet the need,” said Gruza.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is always looking for more volunteers as well as food and monetary donations.