‘We embrace our coldest season’: Winnipeg to host Winter Cities Shake-Up event

Winnipeggers feeling bored in winter might be happy to hear a team of experts is coming to solve the problem.

From Feb. 15 to 17, the city will be hosting its first-ever Winter Cities Shake-Up event.

Originating in Edmonton, the event gathers a variety of experts with different backgrounds and skill sets to brainstorm more winter-based activities and other ways to have fun when it’s chilly outside.

“In Manitoba, we embrace our coldest season,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba.

“We’re a city with some of the best examples in North America of how to get out and enjoy winter. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t stand to learn from what other places around the world are doing. This is an opportunity to bring together winter experts from all corners of the world and share ideas on how we all embrace the winter climate in our cities.”

The lineup of experts attending includes Nobel peace prize nominee Sheila Watt-Cloutier, bestselling author and CEO of the Happiness Institute Meik Wiking, one of Canada’s leading voices on climate change solutions Chris Turner, and CEO of the Forks north portage development corporation Sara Stasiuk.

Anyone interested in participating can visit wintercities2023.com.