Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

New annual winter festival set to light up Winnipeg’s Exchange District

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 4:57 pm
The Exchange district in Winnipeg blanketed in snow. View image in full screen
The Exchange district in Winnipeg blanketed in snow. Global News

A new annual winter festival is set to light up Winnipeg’s Exchange District thanks to federal funding, the Exchange District BIZ announced on Saturday.

Under the tourism relief fund from Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrariesCan), the Exchange District BIZ received $428,625 to establish the Lights on the Exchange – Allumez le Quartier.

“The ‘Lights on the Exchange’ festival brings a unique experience for visitors near and far to enjoy. By attracting visitors and residents to Winnipeg’s downtown core, it will support local businesses and in the historic Exchange District,” said the federal minister for PrairiesCan, Dan Vandal.

“As Winnipeggers, we embrace the winter and all it has to offer. Through this Tourism Relief Fund investment, our government is supporting new opportunities for people to enjoy Winnipeg arts, culture, and food scenes throughout the season.”

Read more: Exchange District BIZ preparing 30-year plan to guide development

Read next: Monterey Park shooting: Manhunt underway in California after 10 killed at dance club

Story continues below advertisement

The new festival hopes to create a new draw for tourism in the province, pulling inspiration from international festivals around the world to create an annual light-based art and design festival.

Trending Now

“The Exchange District is a unique Canadian urban neighbourhood featuring an unparalleled collection of heritage buildings that tell the story of Winnipeg’s deep contribution to the rise of the Canadian west,” said David Pensato, Executive Director of the Exchange District BIZ.

“Creating a new arts festival in the dead of winter brings significant attention to our community while expanding on the histories told to include artworks by and about Canada’s marginalized communities.”

More information about the new festival can be found online. 

Click to play video: 'New winter festival in the Exchange District'
New winter festival in the Exchange District
winnipegWinterTourismFederal FundingExchange DistrictLights on the Exchangenew winter festival
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers