Canada

Saskatoon commuters should prepare for slick travel conditions

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 1:33 pm
Saskatoon streets are expected to get slippery as temperatures start to drop Thursday, freezing over rain and melted snow.  Motorists are reminded to adjust speed for conditions. View image in full screen
Saskatoon streets are expected to get slippery as temperatures start to drop Thursday, freezing over rain and melted snow.  Motorists are reminded to adjust speed for conditions. Global News

A mixture of rain and warm temperatures will be creating some dicey road conditions for Saskatoon commuters Thursday evening.

Saskatoon streets are expected to get slippery as the temperatures start to drop, freezing over the rain and melted snow.

Read more: Traffic safety fund grants rolling out across Saskatchewan communities

Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant

City snow crews, including 13 sanders were out spreading de-icing materials overnight and 14 sanders continued into the morning focusing on highly travelled streets, intersections and bridges.

Trending Now

Drivers should use extreme caution over the next few days and adjust their driving habits for road conditions.

Snow removal continues as Saskatoon considers funding options
