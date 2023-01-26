Saskatoon commuters should prepare for slick travel conditions

See more sharing options

A mixture of rain and warm temperatures will be creating some dicey road conditions for Saskatoon commuters Thursday evening.

Saskatoon streets are expected to get slippery as the temperatures start to drop, freezing over the rain and melted snow.

City snow crews, including 13 sanders were out spreading de-icing materials overnight and 14 sanders continued into the morning focusing on highly travelled streets, intersections and bridges.

Drivers should use extreme caution over the next few days and adjust their driving habits for road conditions.