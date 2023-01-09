Traffic safety fund grants rolling out across Saskatchewan communities

Send this page to someone via email

Proceeds collected from speed enforcement cameras are being put to good use – fines from speeders in Saskatchewan are funding traffic safety initiatives across the province.

SGI announced the latest recipients of provincial traffic safety fund grants that will provide for another 65 safety initiatives across 62 urban, rural and Indigenous communities in the province.

The money will be used for speed display signs, crosswalks and other upgrades for pedestrian safety.

Ray Orb, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) says the grant is helpful in keeping people informed about traffic rules and safety.

“It’s important because it raises an issue, draws attention to a safety issue. In the case of pedestrian traffic and especially school children, it draws that attention to the general public that there are there is a safety issue here, there are people that are about to cross or could be crossing an intersection.”

Story continues below advertisement

He added that the money can be used for warning lights for traffic signs and other signs which help keep the general public informed.

Communities will receive grants ranging from $1,396 to $100,000 for a total of $1,033,132.

4:20 Road safety tips for young drivers

Randy Goulden, president of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), said that the grant helps municipalities make improvements and it helps people get around communities in a safer way.

“It’ll benefit everyone in our communities, including the municipal governments that are looking to make these improvements … Whether you’re a family or you’re walking or driving or cycling – so many different ways people get around our communities – it’s going to be safer to enjoy everything that we have,” she said.

“I know here in Yorkton tonight we’re looking at really purchasing some signage for around our school and play zones. So you see that in many of the different areas, playground safety, school safety, light-up solar lights, intersection safeties, speed control,” Goulden added.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d like to thank all communities for submitting applications, and for their commitment to safety in our province,” Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said. “I’m pleased we’re able to support an additional 65 projects to increase traffic and pedestrian safety across Saskatchewan.”

A total of 557 community traffic safety projects have been funded, totaling more than $7.2 million, since the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund was established in 2019.