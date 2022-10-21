Saskatchewan law enforcement issued over 4,500 tickets for speeding in September

SGI released its September Traffic Safety Spotlight results Friday morning.

With 4,887 tickets issued for various speeding offences in the province, 195 were for speeding in school zones.

SGI wants to remind drivers to slow down in school zones.

They also want to remind drivers that school zone speeding tickets are more expensive than a regular speeding ticket. If a driver is going 20 km/h over in a school zone, it will cost $310 and three demerit points.

Read more: SGI to introduce tougher penalties for street racing and stunting

“It’s very important to watch your speed in school zones, not only do you want to avoid one of those expensive tickets, that’s a tough lesson that nobody wants to learn, but you don’t want to let your need for speed impede your ability to keep kids safe,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI Spokesperson. “Lowering your speed a little bit allows you to react if something unexpected happens, which it can in a school zone.”

Story continues below advertisement

On top of speeding, in September, law enforcement also gave out 399 tickets for impaired driving, 435 for not wearing a seatbelt, and 869 tickets for distracted driving, with 770 of those for using a mobile device. Ten people also received a $230 ticket for not yielding at a pedestrian crosswalk.