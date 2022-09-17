SGI to introduce tougher penalties for street racing and stunting

Send this page to someone via email

SGI is introducing new and tougher penalties aimed at deterring drivers from stunting and street racing, which will come into effect Oct. 1 in Saskatchewan.

The cost of a ticket for stunting in a motor vehicle will now be $580 plus four demerit points. Previously, the cost for stunting was $150.

Tickets for street racing have also been increased to $580, up from $205. For repeat offences within a one-year period, the guilty party can expect a ticket for $1,400 for a second offence and $2,100 for a third. All offences also include four demerit points.

“Reckless and unsafe driving behaviours like street racing and stunting are a growing concern,” said Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan. “These risky choices can have serious and often life-threatening consequences, and the penalties need to appropriately address them.”

The second phase of the legislation change, which will take effect at a later date, will implement both 30-day vehicle impoundments and immediate seven-day licence suspensions for stunting, racing and exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h or by more than double the posted limit.

“(The increase) reflects the seriousness of the offenses,” SGI manager of media relations Tyler McMurchy said. “Obviously, street racing is not something that is a safe activity for people on public roads. Both the people who are engaged in it and the other road users are put at risk.”

Racing can be defined as:

Racing side by side with another vehicle while disobeying the speed limit

Chasing another vehicle

Speeding in and out of lanes to unsafely pass vehicles

Driving at a speed that is a marked departure from the speed limit.

Stunting can be defined as:

Attempting to lift some or all tires from the roadway (including driving a motorcycle on one wheel)

Attempting to spin a vehicle to cause it to spin or circle

Driving a vehicle while not sitting in the driver’s seat

Driving in the oncoming lane longer than is needed to pass

Driving a vehicle in a way that prevents another vehicle from passing

Stopping or slowing down to interfere with the movement of another vehicle

