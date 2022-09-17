Menu

Canada

SGI to introduce tougher penalties for street racing and stunting

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 2:20 pm
The cost of a ticket for stunting in a motor vehicle will now be $580 plus four demerit points. Previously, the cost for stunting was $150. Tickets for street racing have also been increased to $580, up from $205. View image in full screen
The cost of a ticket for stunting in a motor vehicle will now be $580 plus four demerit points. Previously, the cost for stunting was $150. Tickets for street racing have also been increased to $580, up from $205.

SGI is introducing new and tougher penalties aimed at deterring drivers from stunting and street racing, which will come into effect Oct. 1 in Saskatchewan.

The cost of a ticket for stunting in a motor vehicle will now be $580 plus four demerit points. Previously, the cost for stunting was $150.

Tickets for street racing have also been increased to $580, up from $205. For repeat offences within a one-year period, the guilty party can expect a ticket for $1,400 for a second offence and $2,100 for a third. All offences also include four demerit points.

“Reckless and unsafe driving behaviours like street racing and stunting are a growing concern,” said Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Don Morgan. “These risky choices can have serious and often life-threatening consequences, and the penalties need to appropriately address them.”

The second phase of the legislation change, which will take effect at a later date, will implement both 30-day vehicle impoundments and immediate seven-day licence suspensions for stunting, racing and exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h or by more than double the posted limit.

“(The increase) reflects the seriousness of the offenses,” SGI manager of media relations Tyler McMurchy said. “Obviously, street racing is not something that is a safe activity for people on public roads. Both the people who are engaged in it and the other road users are put at risk.”

Racing can be defined as:

  • Racing side by side with another vehicle while disobeying the speed limit
  • Chasing another vehicle
  • Speeding in and out of lanes to unsafely pass vehicles
  • Driving at a speed that is a marked departure from the speed limit.

Stunting can be defined as:

  • Attempting to lift some or all tires from the roadway (including driving a motorcycle on one wheel)
  • Attempting to spin a vehicle to cause it to spin or circle
  • Driving a vehicle while not sitting in the driver’s seat
  • Driving in the oncoming lane longer than is needed to pass
  • Driving a vehicle in a way that prevents another vehicle from passing
  • Stopping or slowing down to interfere with the movement of another vehicle
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
