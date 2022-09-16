Regina SWAT team and gang unit make multiple arrests in firearm investigation

The Regina Police Service said several people across several addresses in Regina were arrested on Sept. 9 as part of a firearm investigation.
Police said multiple teams worked to execute search warrants in the 900 block of Lindsay Street, the 1400 block of Queen Street and the 600 block of Pasqua Street.
Officers said three prohibited firearms, ammunition and evidence related to other property-related offences were found.
Joshua Christopher Shore, 28, is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
Edmond Scott Gordon, 36, is charged with:
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Breach of a release order
William Wayne Starr, 35, is charged with:
- Possession of ammunition while prohibited
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
Police added that an investigation into a break and enter on Sept. 9 resulted in both Shore and 31-year-old Roxanne Franko being charged with break and enter.
All of the accused made their first provincial court appearance on Monday.
