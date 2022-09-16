Regina SWAT team and gang unit make multiple arrests in firearm investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said several people across several addresses in Regina were arrested on Sept. 9 as part of a firearm investigation.

Police said multiple teams worked to execute search warrants in the 900 block of Lindsay Street, the 1400 block of Queen Street and the 600 block of Pasqua Street.

Officers said three prohibited firearms, ammunition and evidence related to other property-related offences were found.

Joshua Christopher Shore, 28, is charged with:

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Edmond Scott Gordon, 36, is charged with:

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Breach of a release order

William Wayne Starr, 35, is charged with:

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Police added that an investigation into a break and enter on Sept. 9 resulted in both Shore and 31-year-old Roxanne Franko being charged with break and enter.

All of the accused made their first provincial court appearance on Monday.