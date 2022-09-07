3 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized from vehicle in Lindsay: police

Three people were arrested after police seized drugs and a firearm from a vehicle in Lindsay, Ont., last week.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:20 a.m. on Sept, 2, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle parking in the rear parking lot along Cambridge Street South.
Police say a second vehicle arrived and pulled up alongside the first vehicle.
Officers entered the parking lot and determined one person in the parked vehicle was in possession of a firearm. Police say a search of the vehicle located a loaded firearm, along with a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana and cash.
Three males were arrested. Police say one of the accused is a youth. Police say to protect his identity, per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused will not be released.
Each individual was charged with:
- Three counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose — handgun
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose — ammunition
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. ammunition
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition
- Tampering with the serial number of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with
- Breach of a firearms regulation – storing a firearm or restricted weapon
One of the accused was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. Another was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a sentence,
They were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay, police said Wednesday.
