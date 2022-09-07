3 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized from vehicle in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested after police seized drugs and a firearm from a vehicle in Lindsay, Ont., last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 8:20 a.m. on Sept, 2, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle parking in the rear parking lot along Cambridge Street South.

Police say a second vehicle arrived and pulled up alongside the first vehicle.

Officers entered the parking lot and determined one person in the parked vehicle was in possession of a firearm. Police say a search of the vehicle located a loaded firearm, along with a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana and cash.

Three males were arrested. Police say one of the accused is a youth. Police say to protect his identity, per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused will not be released.

Each individual was charged with:

Three counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose — handgun

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose — ammunition

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. ammunition

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition

Tampering with the serial number of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

Breach of a firearms regulation – storing a firearm or restricted weapon

One of the accused was also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order. Another was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a sentence,

They were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings in court in Lindsay, police said Wednesday.