Pilot Butte, Sask. holiday break-ins result in two Regina residents’ arrests

Two Regina residents were charged in a break and enter investigation that took place in the Pilot Butte, Sask., area and saw firearms and vehicles stolen.

White Butte RCMP received a report of a break-in at a rural residence outside Pilot Butte on New Year’s Eve and learned that a firearm safe and five guns were stolen, as well as an SUV.

The SUV was found later that day burned in Regina.

RCMP then received a call on Jan. 2 of a break-in at a commercial building in Edenwold.

Police found the vehicle used by the suspects had also been reported stolen in Regina, and a number of items from the building were stolen, including a snowmobile, ID and an illegally-modified gun.

Officers received a report of the stolen snowmobile travelling along Highway 46, and arrested a man who had some of the stolen items on him.

White Butte RCMP worked with Lumsden RCMP and the Regina Police Service and executed two search warrants at residences in Regina, and arrested another suspect.

A number of items were seized, including the gun safe, firearms, gun components and other items suspected to be stolen.

Justin McDonald, 31, was arrested on ten charges related to guns and theft, and 28-year-old Monty Bear was arrested on four charges related to theft.

Both suspects made their first appearance in court on Monday, but White Butte RCMP’s commander says the work isn’t done.

“When we received these reports of break-ins and thefts, White Butte RCMP, along with investigators from neighbouring RCMP detachments and Regina Police Service, quickly began piecing the evidence together, ultimately resulting in the charges laid against these individuals,” Staff Sgt. Corey Niedzielski said.

“Our work isn’t done. We’re continuing to investigate whether others are potentially involved and if there are connections to other break-ins reported in the area. We’ll also work to reunite some of these recovered items with their rightful owners.”