Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pilot Butte, Sask. holiday break-ins result in two Regina residents’ arrests

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 4:10 pm
White Butte RCMP made a couple arrests in relation to break-ins that took place over the holidays. View image in full screen
White Butte RCMP made a couple arrests in relation to break-ins that took place over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two Regina residents were charged in a break and enter investigation that took place in the Pilot Butte, Sask., area and saw firearms and vehicles stolen.

White Butte RCMP received a report of a break-in at a rural residence outside Pilot Butte on New Year’s Eve and learned that a firearm safe and five guns were stolen, as well as an SUV.

Read more: Several guns seized by Regina police after investigation by street gang unit

Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18

The SUV was found later that day burned in Regina.

RCMP then received a call on Jan. 2 of a break-in at a commercial building in Edenwold.

Police found the vehicle used by the suspects had also been reported stolen in Regina, and a number of items from the building were stolen, including a snowmobile, ID and an illegally-modified gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers received a report of the stolen snowmobile travelling along Highway 46, and arrested a man who had some of the stolen items on him.

Read more: 4 people arrested and 8 firearms found in La Ronge, Sask. attempted robbery

Read next: After Wells Fargo VP allegedly pees on passenger, Air India comes under fire

White Butte RCMP worked with Lumsden RCMP and the Regina Police Service and executed two search warrants at residences in Regina, and arrested another suspect.

Trending Now

A number of items were seized, including the gun safe, firearms, gun components and other items suspected to be stolen.

Justin McDonald, 31, was arrested on ten charges related to guns and theft, and 28-year-old Monty Bear was arrested on four charges related to theft.

Both suspects made their first appearance in court on Monday, but White Butte RCMP’s commander says the work isn’t done.

“When we received these reports of break-ins and thefts, White Butte RCMP, along with investigators from neighbouring RCMP detachments and Regina Police Service, quickly began piecing the evidence together, ultimately resulting in the charges laid against these individuals,” Staff Sgt. Corey Niedzielski said.

“Our work isn’t done. We’re continuing to investigate whether others are potentially involved and if there are connections to other break-ins reported in the area. We’ll also work to reunite some of these recovered items with their rightful owners.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan police issue warning after recent fatal overdoses'
Saskatchewan police issue warning after recent fatal overdoses
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsGunsSaskatchewan RCMPFirearmsBreak In
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers