Crime

4 people arrested and 8 firearms found in La Ronge, Sask. attempted robbery

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 3:36 pm
Stolen firearms found hidden in the snow along Highway 165. View image in full screen
Stolen firearms found hidden in the snow along Highway 165. Saskatchewan RCMP

Several firearms were found hidden in the snow in Saskatchewan and four people were arrested in an attempted robbery Wednesday morning.

La Ronge RCMP say they received the report of the attempted robbery around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 165.

Read more: Record number of guns in carry-on luggage prompts TSA to up fine to nearly $15K

Officers learned that a group came across a disabled SUV, were waved down by someone nearby and had firearms pointed at them, calling for them to leave the vehicle.

The group didn’t exit the vehicle and were able to get away.

Police later found two people walking along the highway and two in the SUV and arrested them.

Read more: Trends in firearms and violent crimes report not surprising to Sask. RCMP

A stolen gun safe was found in the SUV, and eight firearms were found hidden in the snow.

Evan Rain, 28, of Paul First Nation, 31-year-old Taza Spyglass of North Battleford, 22-year-old Wayne McLeod of La Ronge and 21-year-old Cool Water Standinghorn of Moosomin First Nation are facing multiple charges related to firearms and theft.

McLeod and Rain were unlawfully at large and had Canada-wide warrants for breaching the conditions of their statutory releases.

All four were scheduled to appear in La Ronge provincial court on Thursday.

