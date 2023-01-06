Menu

Crime

Several guns seized by Regina police after investigation by street gang unit

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 10:21 am
Several firearms were seized by Regina police on Wednesday.
Several firearms were seized by Regina police on Wednesday. Supplied/ Regina Police Service

Two Regina residents face numerous firearms-related charges after a bust by Regina police on Wednesday night.

Officers say a search warrant was issued at a residence in the 4700 block of Pasqua Street with the help of the SWAT team, and six firearms, a large amount of ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were found.

Read more: 4 people arrested and 8 firearms found in La Ronge, Sask. attempted robbery

Police say 32-year-old Jesse Derrick Fink faces 25 criminal charges, and 30-year-old Aleksander Frederick Wosik faces 16 charges.

Both men made their first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Regina NewsDrugsRegina Police ServiceGunsFirearmsAmmunitionSWAT
