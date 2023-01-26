No cap on cats, but no elephants allowed: Here’s a look at Saskatoon’s animal rules

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were evicted Wednesday from a Saskatoon property that had 50 to 60 cats in an apartment suite, but it wasn’t the amount of cats in the unit that got it shut down by the Saskatoon Fire Department, it was the high amount of cat feces.

Saskatoon’s animal control bylaw doesn’t have stipulations on how many cats you can have in a home, or a cap on any authorized pets for that matter, but it does explicitly state that you can’t have an elephant as a pet.

In fact, the bylaw lists 23 kinds of animals that are prohibited, including gorillas, kangaroos and crocodiles.

If you’re dead set on keeping bees in Saskatoon, you’re required to “adequately maintain the bees”, or else that could run you a $100 ticket.

Keeping pigeons is a little more complicated if you’re intent on building a loft or flight pen.

Approval is needed from the general manager of the community services department or their delegate for the city, and an animal protection officer can inspect the loft at anytime.

Many of the fines listed in Saskatoon under the animal control bylaw have a minimum fine structure of $100 for the first offence, $200 for the second offence and $300 for subsequent offences.

This includes having a cat or dog in a prohibited area, failure to carry a leash in an off-leash area, allowing a dog to become a nuisance in an off-leash area and having a cat or dog at large.

The bylaw also lists 11 areas in the city designated as an off-leash area for dogs, with maps attached.