Canada

Apartment suite overrun by dozens of cats shut down by Saskatoon’s fire department

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 5:26 pm
The Saskatchewan Fire Department shut down an apartment suite after it discovered 50 to 60 cats inside. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Fire Department shut down an apartment suite after it discovered 50 to 60 cats inside. Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department is shutting down an apartment suite in the 2300 block of 17th Street West because of a high accumulation of cat feces within the unit.

Complaints about the property led to an inspection by the fire department, which estimated there were 50 to 60 cats living in the single apartment suite upon arrival.

The animal control bylaw in Saskatoon doesn’t have any stipulations on how many pets you can have, but it does have regulations on feces and cleanliness.

Trending Now

Acting chief Yvonne Raymer said the two human occupants of the apartment have been rehoused with the assistance of the Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. and the Ministry of Social Services, while the cats will be placed in the care of Animal Protection.

Story continues below advertisement

The suite will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, with possible renovations, before the Fire Department deems it suitable for future tenants.

