Man, 22, arrested after woman loses $57K in alleged grandparent scam: police

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a grandparent scam investigation in York Region, police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 18, officers received a report that a 67-year-old woman had lost $57,000 in an alleged grandparent scam.

Police said suspects allegedly claimed to be a police officer and a judge, and told the victim that her grandson had been arrested.

Police said on Jan. 23, the victim received another call from a suspect who said he was a judge.

The suspect allegedly told the victim she needed to provide $5,000 more, and that a courier would pick up the money.

According to police, the suspect went to victim’s Vaughan residence and allegedly took a package from her.

Police said officers located the suspect’s vehicle nearby the victim’s residence.

Officers said the suspect was arrested and a package belonging to the victim was allegedly located inside the vehicle.

Police said 22-year-old Austin Sztuka from Mississauga has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and extortion.