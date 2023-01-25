Suspect charged, another outstanding in Toronto condo home invasion robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a home invasion investigation, police say.

Toronto police said on Nov. 30, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers received a report of a home invasion in the King Street West and Strachan Avenue area.

Police said the victim was getting into their car in the underground parking lot of a condo in the Liberty Street and Dufferin Street area.

Officers said two armed, male suspects who were wearing ski masks blocked the victim’s car in with their vehicle.

“The suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and pointed a gun at them,” police allege in a news release. “The victim was handcuffed, and had a ski mask placed on their head.”

According to police, the suspects then escorted the victim up to their condo unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said another tenant was inside the unit, and was also allegedly put into handcuffs.

“The suspects proceeded to ransack the unit, placing items of value into duffle bags they brought with them,” police allege. “Both victims were forced into and secured in a bedroom within the unit.”

Police said a third victim entered the unit and confronted the suspects and was shot three times.

According to police, the suspects then fled the area.

On Monday, police issued a request for the public’s assistance locating 28-year-old Boaz Frimpong, who was wanted in connection with the home invasion.

Police said on Tuesday, he surrendered himself to officers and was arrested.

Frimpong has been charged with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Police are still seeking to identify the second suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

He is between five-feet-ten-inches and six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing a dark winter jacket, a dark face covering and black running shoes.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release. “If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.