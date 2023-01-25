Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Roiland dropped from ‘Rick and Morty’ after assault charges come to light

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 11:20 am
File - Justin Roiland attends The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
File - Justin Roiland attends The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Adult Swim announced it cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after news reports revealed he was facing trial for 2020 domestic violence charges.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” Adult Swim senior vice-president of communications Marie Moore wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Rick and Morty is one of Adult Swim’s most popular titles, and Roiland voices both of the titular characters — leaving the future of the show uncertain. Adult Swim green-lit Rick and Morty for a massive 10-season commitment in 2018 and the show just finished its sixth season in December 2022.

Read more: Justin Roiland, voice of Rick and Morty, faces domestic assault charges

Read next: Alberta dad learns about son’s death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

Two weeks ago, news broke that Roiland, 42, had been charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County, Calif. The complainant is an unnamed woman who was Roiland’s girlfriend and living with him at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Roiland was charged in May 2020, a few months after police say the incident occurred. He pleaded not guilty.

The charges didn’t see media coverage at the time. Then, on Jan. 12, Roiland’s case went to a pre-trial hearing, bringing the allegations back into the public eye.

Read more: Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’ set

Read next: Justin Bieber sells entire music back catalogue to Hipgnosis

In a statement earlier this month, Roiland’s lawyer T. Edward Welbourn said, “not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”

Roiland is next expected to be in court on April 27.

Trending Now

According to a post from the animated sitcom’s Twitter page, Rick and Morty will continue without Roiland. Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that Roiland’s roles will be recast and fellow co-creator Dan Harmon will go forward as the lone showrunner. Roiland will remain credited as a co-creator, the sources added.

Story continues below advertisement

Roiland has also left the video game company he helped co-found, Squanch Games.

The company wrote on its Twitter page Tuesday: “On January 16, 2023, Squanch games received Justin Roiland’s resignation.”

Roiland still has several ongoing projects with Hulu, including Solar Opposites, an animated sitcom he co-created and stars in, and Koala Man, which premiered this year.

Click to play video: 'Technology is making it harder to escape domestic abuse'
Technology is making it harder to escape domestic abuse
Story continues below advertisement

Adult Swim Canada and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.

Rick and MortyAdult SwimJustin Roilandjustin roiland chargesJustin Roiland domestic violenceAdult Swim drops Justin RoilandJustin Roiland domestic violence chargesjustin roiland droppedJustin Roiland Rick and Mortyjustin roiland voices
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers