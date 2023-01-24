Menu

Man dead after collision in Brock Township, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 11:21 am
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Brock Township, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 7:10 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Lake Ridge and Ravenshoe roads area.

Police said the driver left the road, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver — a 58-year-old-man — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers said closures were put in place in the area while police investigated.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

