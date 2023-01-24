Man dead after collision in Brock Township, Ont: police

A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Brock Township, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 7:10 a.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Lake Ridge and Ravenshoe roads area.
Police said the driver left the road, drove into a ditch and struck a tree.
The driver — a 58-year-old-man — was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers said closures were put in place in the area while police investigated.
Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
