Federal government funds Regina program to provide COVID-19 vaccines to newcomers

The Regina Open Door Society (RODS) runs a program that provides resources for newcomers and refugees such as COVID-19 vaccinations. Transitioning to a new place, many newcomers and refugees face obstacles such as language barriers and the RODS initiative aims to allow them to take advantage of what’s provided to them.

A recent funding announcement from the federal government will help the RODS program in its mission to provide multilingual vaccine information at the local level.

“The Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) supports initiatives that help individuals make informed decisions about vaccination and their health,” said Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor and member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint-Vital.

“The Regina Open Door Society provides valuable vaccine information, supporting vaccine confidence amongst newcomers through a range of strategies deployed across Regina.”

On Monday, the federal government announced $149,940 in funding to RODS to support its project COVID-19 Vaccine, Immunization Awareness and Uptake for Newcomers. The RODS communications manager said they are grateful and happy that they will be able to increase access to this part of health care for refugees and newcomers with the funding.

“It’s very important to be able to provide access to vaccines, not only making sure that people know where in the city people can access COVID-19 vaccines, but if a newcomer just moved to Regina and might not be familiar with transportation or have access to transportation or may need interpreters,” said Victoria Flores. “Also, our clinics, we can make sure that those things are available, but also make sure that we can provide information about the COVID-19 vaccines.”

The RODS holds vaccination clinics on the first of every month and offers COVID-19 vaccination information sessions. Those who wish to participate in the clinics and information sessions can visit the RODS website.

