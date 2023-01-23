5th arrest in connection with attempted murder, kidnapping in City of Kawartha Lakes in April 2022

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth person has been charged in relation to an ongoing attempted murder investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes stemming from an incident in April 2022.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say that on April 12, 2022, officers responded to a disturbance at a rural property near Glenarm Road, about 30 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Officers located a person with life-threatening injuries. A search warrant was executed at the property, which resulted in a large amount of evidence being recovered.

Near the end of April, OPP announced four people were arrested, facing a number of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery and drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say on Monday, the investigation led to the arrest of a fifth person.

Peter Habaybeh, 48, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder using a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say he was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday.

OPP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at khcrimestoppers.com.