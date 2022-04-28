Conspiracy to murder, kidnap charges laid after firearm call in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested in connection with a firearm incident in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this month that resulted in one person suffering life-threatening injuries.

Around 8:45 p.m. on April 12, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm at a rural address near Glenarm Road (in the former Eldon Township), about 30 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Officers located an individual with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre and is recovering, police said Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, OPP said four arrests have been made but the investigation continues.

Anthony Misasi, 54, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — murder, kidnapping, robbery and trafficking — along with 10 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count each of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 29.

Brooke Travis, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact: Attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Travis was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on June 2 in Lindsay.

Mirza Beg, 26, and Sayed Sharifi, 27, both from Pickering, Ont., were each charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence — trafficking and failure to comply with a release order (Beg) or probation order (Sharifi).

Beg was held in custody for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on April 29; Sharifi was held for a bail hearing and the next scheduled appearance in court in Lindsay will be June 2.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement