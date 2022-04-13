Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim found with life-threatening injuries after firearm call in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 5:51 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP found an individual with life-threatening injuries on April 13, 2022. The Canadian Press file

One person was found with life-threatening injuries after OPP responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm at a rural address near Glenarm Road (in the former Eldon Township), about 30 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Police say officers located a person on the property suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Read more: SIU clear City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer in shooting death near Bobcaygeon in November 2021

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, however police ask that the public avoid the area while the investigation continues,” OPP stated Wednesday evening.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPP say residents can expect to see an increase in police presence over the next few days.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'OPP appeal for information regarding woman abducted near Wasaga Beach' OPP appeal for information regarding woman abducted near Wasaga Beach
OPP appeal for information regarding woman abducted near Wasaga Beach
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagFirearm tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagFirearm Investigation tagFirearm Call tagKawartha Lakes firearm investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers