Victim found with life-threatening injuries after firearm call in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

One person was found with life-threatening injuries after OPP responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm at a rural address near Glenarm Road (in the former Eldon Township), about 30 kilometres northwest of Lindsay.

Police say officers located a person on the property suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, however police ask that the public avoid the area while the investigation continues,” OPP stated Wednesday evening.

OPP say residents can expect to see an increase in police presence over the next few days.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at khcrimestoppers.com.

