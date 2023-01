Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in Chilliwack, B.C., on Monday.

Chilliwack RCMP said officers responded to the collision occurred near Lickman Road and Progress Way.

UPDATE: Investigation continues into the collision between a train and pedestrian which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man this morning. Our thoughts and sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends and all those affected by this loss. Lickman Road has now re-opened. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) January 23, 2023

Lickman Road was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Police said they did not suspect criminality in the collision, and that the BC Coroners Service was investigating the death.