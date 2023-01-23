Menu

Comments

Crime

Accused hot soup-thrower back behind bars: Vancouver police

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 3:32 pm
Mabanza is pictured in a mug shot with a neutral expression on his face. He has a dark complexion, with black curly hair and a full beard that is trimmed close to his face. His hairline is receding. He is wearing a beige shirt.
Vancouver police have re-arrested Fario Mabanza. Vancouver police

The man wanted across the province for the assault of a convenience store worker is back in jail.

Vancouver police say they found Fario Mabanza downtown on Saturday night, while responding to reports of suspicious people trespassing in a Richards Street parkade.

Mabanza, 27, was the subject of a provincewide warrant last week after he was accused of throwing hot soup in the face of a 70-year-old 7-Eleven worker two weeks ago.

The incident happened after police say she confronted the suspect for allegedly shoplifting.

According to police, the man was carrying a cup of instant noodles and is accused of throwing it in the woman’s face and on her clothes.

Mabanza is facing charges of theft, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

