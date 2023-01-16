B.C.-wide warrant issued for accused hot soup-thrower who skipped bail: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of throwing hot soup in the face of a 70-year-old convenience store worker is now the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant.

Fario Mabanza, 27, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and theft in the Jan. 8 incident at a Granville Street 7-Eleven.

Vancouver police say the store clerk tried to confront Mabanza, who was allegedly shoplifting, when he threw a hot cup of noodles at her.

Vancouver police are looking for Fario Mabanza. Vancouver police

He was arrested nearby and appeared in court last week. But after being released on bail, he later failed to show up for a scheduled court date.

Story continues below advertisement

Mabanza is described as five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.