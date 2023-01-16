Menu

Crime

B.C.-wide warrant issued for accused hot soup-thrower who skipped bail: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Man accused of throwing hot soup on Vancouver 7-Eleven worker'
Man accused of throwing hot soup on Vancouver 7-Eleven worker
WATCH: A man has been charged after allegedly throwing hot soup in the face of a downtown convenience clerk. The incident happened Sunday night at a 7-Eleven on Granville Street.

A man accused of throwing hot soup in the face of a 70-year-old convenience store worker is now the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant.

Fario Mabanza, 27, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and theft in the Jan. 8 incident at a Granville Street 7-Eleven.

Vancouver police say the store clerk tried to confront Mabanza, who was allegedly shoplifting, when he threw a hot cup of noodles at her.

Vancouver police are looking for Fario Mabanza.
Vancouver police are looking for Fario Mabanza. Vancouver police

He was arrested nearby and appeared in court last week. But after being released on bail, he later failed to show up for a scheduled court date.

Mabanza is described as five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

 

