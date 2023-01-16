B.C.-wide warrant issued for accused hot soup-thrower who skipped bail: Vancouver police

A man accused of throwing hot soup in the face of a 70-year-old convenience store worker is now the subject of a B.C.-wide warrant.
Fario Mabanza, 27, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and theft in the Jan. 8 incident at a Granville Street 7-Eleven.
Vancouver police say the store clerk tried to confront Mabanza, who was allegedly shoplifting, when he threw a hot cup of noodles at her.
He was arrested nearby and appeared in court last week. But after being released on bail, he later failed to show up for a scheduled court date.
Mabanza is described as five-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
