Man accused of throwing hot soup in 70-year-old B.C. store clerk’s face charged

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police say a man accused of throwing hot soup in a downtown convenience clerk’s face is now facing criminal charges.

The incident happened Sunday night at a 7-Eleven on Granville Street, when the 70-year-old victim confronted the suspect for allegedly shoplifting.

According to police, the man was carrying a cup of instant noodles and allegedly threw it in the woman’s face and on her clothes.

The suspect fled, but was arrested nearby after a witness called 911, police said.

He appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, and was released on bail.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim is currently recovering.