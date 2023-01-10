Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of throwing hot soup in 70-year-old B.C. store clerk’s face charged

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 8:04 pm
A 7-Eleven in downtown Vancouver where police say a man threw a bowl of hot soup in the face of a 70-year-old worker. View image in full screen
A 7-Eleven in downtown Vancouver where police say a man threw a bowl of hot soup in the face of a 70-year-old worker. Global News

Vancouver police say a man accused of throwing hot soup in a downtown convenience clerk’s face is now facing criminal charges.

The incident happened Sunday night at a 7-Eleven on Granville Street, when the 70-year-old victim confronted the suspect for allegedly shoplifting.

Read more: Woman accused of throwing hot coffee at Tim Hortons worker charged: Vancouver police

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

According to police, the man was carrying a cup of instant noodles and allegedly threw it in the woman’s face and on her clothes.

Trending Now

The suspect fled, but was arrested nearby after a witness called 911, police said.

He appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, and was released on bail.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim is currently recovering.

Click to play video: 'Man pleads guilty to five assaults in Vancouver'
Man pleads guilty to five assaults in Vancouver
VancouverAssaultvancouver policeVancouver crimechargeassault chargeconvenience store assault7-eleven assaultthrew hot soupthrow hot soupvancouver assaault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers