Man accused of throwing hot soup in 70-year-old B.C. store clerk’s face charged

Vancouver police say a man accused of throwing hot soup in a downtown convenience clerk’s face is now facing criminal charges.
The incident happened Sunday night at a 7-Eleven on Granville Street, when the 70-year-old victim confronted the suspect for allegedly shoplifting.
According to police, the man was carrying a cup of instant noodles and allegedly threw it in the woman’s face and on her clothes.
The suspect fled, but was arrested nearby after a witness called 911, police said.
He appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm, and was released on bail.
Police say the victim is currently recovering.
