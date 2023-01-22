Menu

Crime

1 sent to hospital after stabbing at New Westminster Station in Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 7:12 pm
A reported stabbing occurred at New Westminster Station Saturday afternoon, police said. View image in full screen
A reported stabbing occurred at New Westminster Station Saturday afternoon, police said.

One person was sent to hospital after an apparent stabbing at the New Westminster Station on Saturday.

Metro Vancouver Transit police said officers responded to a call of an assault that happened at The Shops in New Westminster around 1:30 p.m.

New Westminster police are investigating a stabbing assault that took place Saturday. View image in full screen
New Westminster police are investigating a stabbing assault that took place Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a victim on board a bus with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, police said.

The New West Police Department has taken over the investigation.

Global News has reached out to the police department for more information.

