Man stabbed to death outside shelter in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood

A 40-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Sunday night outside a shelter in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood.
The Yukon Street shelter resident died in the hospital around 10:30 p.m., Vancouver police said in a Monday news release.
The stabbing took place during an altercation with another person near Yukon Street and West 5th Avenue. No arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call 604-717-2500.
