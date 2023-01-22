Man wanted in Brampton shooting investigation now suspected arson, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man already wanted in connection with a shooting investigation is also wanted for arson charges, according to police.

Peel Regional Police said they were made aware of a house fire on O’Reilly Crescent in Sherburne, Ont. It was reported at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle in the driveway with the license plate CXTV527.

As a result, officers have issued an arrest warrant for Orane Byron on the charge of arson. Byron is also wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton on Friday.

“If seen, please do not approach,” police said. “Contact 9-1-1 as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.”