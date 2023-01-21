Police identify person of interest in Brampton, Ont. shooting investigation

Police have identified a person of interest after a shooting reported in Brampton, Ont., on Friday morning.
Police were called to Candy Crescent and Major William Sharpe Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street, at around 10 a.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.
Police said a woman was shot and taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.
Read more: Police looking for suspect who fled after woman shot in Brampton
Read next: Air Canada says no, then gives customer credit after booking error
The suspect fled the scene in a navy blue four-door sedan, according to Peel police.
In an update on Saturday, police named 40-year-old Orane Byron as a person of interest in the investigation.
Officers said he was known to drive a 2013 grey Hyundai Elantra with a license plate CXTV527.
Comments