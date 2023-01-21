Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify person of interest in Brampton, Ont. shooting investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 12:08 pm
Police are urging Orane Byron to make contact.
Police are urging Orane Byron to make contact. PRP/Handout

Police have identified a person of interest after a shooting reported in Brampton, Ont., on Friday morning.

Police were called to Candy Crescent and Major William Sharpe Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street, at around 10 a.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.

Police said a woman was shot and taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.

Trending Now

Read more: Police looking for suspect who fled after woman shot in Brampton

Read next: Air Canada says no, then gives customer credit after booking error

The suspect fled the scene in a navy blue four-door sedan, according to Peel police.

In an update on Saturday, police named 40-year-old Orane Byron as a person of interest in the investigation.

Officers said he was known to drive a 2013 grey Hyundai Elantra with a license plate CXTV527.

Advertisement
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPCandy CrescentMajor William Sharpe Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers