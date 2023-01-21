Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Subway, streetcar disruption after downtown Toronto watermain break

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 21, 2023 5:09 pm
A watermain issue was reported at King and University streets in downtown Toronto on Jan. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A watermain issue was reported at King and University streets in downtown Toronto on Jan. 21, 2023. Harrison Cook/Global News

Subway trains are bypassing St. Andrew Station after a dramatic watermain break in downtown Toronto.

Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News they received a call for a watermain break at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the University and King streets area.

Read more: Two more watermain breaks in Toronto overnight

Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it

At around 4:30 p.m., the water had still not been shut off and issues were being created for local transit vehicles. In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said its King Street streetcars were detouring.

Trending Now

Toronto Fire also said water was possibly leaking into the subway system.

Trains on Line 1 were bypassing St. Andrew Station around 4:50 p.m., transit officials said, with a plumber en route.

Advertisement
TTCToronto FireToronto SubwayKing Street streetcarTTC Disruptionst. andrews ttcst. andrews ttc stationwatermain break torontowatermain break ttc
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers