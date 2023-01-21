Subway, streetcar disruption after downtown Toronto watermain break

Subway trains are bypassing St. Andrew Station after a dramatic watermain break in downtown Toronto.
Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News they received a call for a watermain break at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the University and King streets area.
Read more: Two more watermain breaks in Toronto overnight
Read next: A rare green comet not seen in 50,000 years is coming. Here’s how Canadians can see it
At around 4:30 p.m., the water had still not been shut off and issues were being created for local transit vehicles. In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said its King Street streetcars were detouring.
Toronto Fire also said water was possibly leaking into the subway system.
Trains on Line 1 were bypassing St. Andrew Station around 4:50 p.m., transit officials said, with a plumber en route.
Comments