Subway, streetcar disruption after downtown Toronto watermain break

Subway trains are bypassing St. Andrew Station after a dramatic watermain break in downtown Toronto.

Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News they received a call for a watermain break at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the University and King streets area.

At around 4:30 p.m., the water had still not been shut off and issues were being created for local transit vehicles. In a tweet, the Toronto Transit Commission said its King Street streetcars were detouring.

Toronto Fire also said water was possibly leaking into the subway system.

Trains on Line 1 were bypassing St. Andrew Station around 4:50 p.m., transit officials said, with a plumber en route.