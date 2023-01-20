Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Taber woman surprised with 17 Bernedoodle puppies

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 7:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Doodle dogs takeover Taber home'
Doodle dogs takeover Taber home
A southern Alberta woman has her hands full with a large litter of puppies. Jaclyn Kucey introduces us to the oodles of doodles who are stealing hearts on social media.

One, two, three… 15! Fifteen Bernadoodle puppies are now taking up residence in Laurie Jansen’s house in Taber, Alta.

Laurie and her husband woke up to the oodles of doodles just a day before moving into their new home.

“I think I finally went to bed at four in the morning with 15,” she said.

Laurie’s three-year-old Bernese Mountain dog, Freya, eventually gave birth to 17 puppies on Dec. 29, 2022.

Her 15 surviving bundles of joy are now walking and whining.

“The first two weeks were just a lot of — what do I call them — dumplings,” Laurie said. “I put them in a little blankie and I would pick them up like a little dumpling and I’d move them to the whelping box back to the playpen.

Story continues below advertisement

“And then they started to hear, and when that happened about five days ago, six days ago, well the minute one wakes up, they all wake up, and then they were all hungry.”

Read more: Forget 101 dalmatians, try 16 labs: B.C. dog births big litter

Read next: Take a sneak-peek tour of Super Nintendo World, opening next month

Laurie splits the workload into two teams of seven girls and eight boys.

Trending Now

“These puppies have been handled since day one like they are just true little gems,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia couple shocked by their dog’s litter'
Nova Scotia couple shocked by their dog’s litter

Seventeen puppies don’t break the world record for litter size — that belongs to 24 Neapolitan Mastiffs, born in the UK in 2004.

In Canada, it does beat out a litter of 14 Boxer pups born in B.C. last summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Meet the Great Dane that gave birth to 19 puppies

Read next: Police expected to give update on deadly Saanich, B.C. bank shooting Friday

This isn’t Laurie’s first time breeding pups, but it is her first time dealing with social media attention.

She now has more than 800 followers showinlg their love for the litter and helping with names inspired by classic cartoon characters.

“Rosie, the robot from the Jetsons, Pebbles,” Laurie said are some of the names the community has voted for.

Four of the puppies are already spoken for and people who are interested in adopting will have to fill out an application form.

At eight weeks, these pups will be ready for their furever homes.

PuppiesAlberta animalsBernadoodlesOodles Of Doodlesbig dog litterbig litterdoodle puppiestaber puppies
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers