Woman dead after daytime assault in downtown Toronto, suspect outstanding: police

A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect after an assault was reported in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 11:39 a.m., in the area of Yonge and King streets.

Police said officers recevied reports that a male suspect was assaulting a female.

“Woman is now deceased,” police said in a tweet.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene.

Officers are now searching for a man in his 40s, with a thin build, a beard and red hair braided at the back.

He was seen wearing a brown vest, a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Police told Global News the alleged assault occurred on the street.

It is not immediately clear if the victim and suspect were known to each other, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.