Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Amherstview have confirmed a vehicle left the roadway at Bath Road and County Road 6 and entered the water after 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Unit, along with the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit have all been dispatched to the scene to assist L&A County OPP. Fire and EMS are also on scene assisting.

More to come…