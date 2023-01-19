Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Elkford, B.C. mayor frustrated over ‘temporary’ ER closure now in 16th month

By Simon Little & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 10:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Elkford mayor cries foul over long-running closure of local emergency department'
Elkford mayor cries foul over long-running closure of local emergency department
The mayor of the District of Elkford is calling out the provincial government and his health authority over his local emergency department, which has been closed for more than a year. Aaron McArthur reports.

The mayor of the District of Elkford, B.C., is calling out the provincial government and his health authority over the the “temporary” closure of the community’s emergency room, which has now stretched on for more than a year.

The medical clinic in the East Kootenay community, located about two hours northeast of Cranbrook, remains open, but Mayor Steve Fairbarn told Global News the emergency department has been shuttered since the end of September, 2021.

“It’s very, very, very frustrating. I get, without exaggeration, daily questions from citizens. Nobody’s happy about it, people are worried about what’s going to happen to them, people who have medical issues now, they’re scared,” he said.

Read more: ‘Tip of the iceberg’: Clearwater, B.C. mayor expects ER diversions to continue

Read next: Ozempic: The trendy drug Americans are shopping for in Canada amid shortages

“If someone has an emergency in Elkford, currently the nearest emergency department that’s open is in Sparwood, which is depending on the weather and road conditions 20 minutes to a half an hour away. Their emergency department is open until 7 p.m., so if you have an emergency past seven, the nearest facility is Fernie, and that’s an hour away.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Overnight ER closures in Clearwater extended'
Overnight ER closures in Clearwater extended

The small community is home to many working in the coal mining industry, and census data shows its population grew by about 10 per cent to about 2,750 between 2016 and 2021.

Trending Now

Fairbarn said more people now live in the community than at any time in the past 30 years.

“We know we’re not the only people in the province suffering from this, but it’s a big problem for us,” he said.

In fact, Elkford is one of more than a dozen rural or remote communities in the B.C. Interior, North and Vancouver Island that have seen intermittent emergency department closures or diversions over the past few years.

Read more: Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department closed again Monday

Read next: Fecal matter, threats and vandalism: Ontario’s College of Physicians and Surgeons details abuse

Story continues below advertisement

The community of Clearwater has seen dozens of overnight closures in the last year, some lasting weeks, as it struggles to recruit and retain staff.

“What we need to do is work through these problems including in Elkford, and we have been doing strong recruitment for Elkford and we’re going to continue to do that,” B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix told Global News Thursday.

Interior Health says it plans to hire four doctors to fill two full time positions in Elkford by July.

But it could take another year to restore the community’s emergency services.

HospitalER ClosureEmergency Room Closurehospital closureEmergency Department ClosureElkforded closureelkford mayorelkford edelkford emergency room
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers