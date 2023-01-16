Menu

Health

Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department closed again Monday

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 2:13 pm
The closure is due to limited physician availability. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited physician availability. Google Maps

Merritt and area residents in need of the Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency department will have to travel further Monday.

From Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday, emergency services will be unavailable and Interior Health said patients will have to access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is around an hour away.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital,” Interior Health stated.

Read more: Staff shortage forces overnight closure of Merritt, B.C. hospital ER

Read next: Long COVID: Most symptoms resolve within a year after mild infection, study finds

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care, (such as) chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.”

Trending Now

The service interruption is the latest in a series of closures plaguing rural and remote hospitals across B.C. amid chronic nurse and doctor shortages.

Read more: Port Hardy Hospital’s emergency department closed temporarily, Island Health says

Read next: ‘I’m doing it because I’m scared’: N.S. woman organizes rally after ER deaths

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Merritt is normally open 24/7.

