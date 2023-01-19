Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 11:38 am
Money Matters: What to expect from next week's interest rate decision
Inflation was down 0.6% for the month of December. This was the biggest monthly drop in price since the beginning of the pandemic.

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points, in a broad-based decline led by losses in the technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.89 points at 20,280.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 238.68 points at 33,058.28. The S&P 500 index was down 35.55 points at 3,893.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.14 points at 10,835.87.

Read more: Sales of vehicles, parts hit record high in November wholesale data: StatCan

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.15 cents US compared with 74.41 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 87 cents at US$80.67 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$12.10 at US$1,919.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.24 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

