S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points, in a broad-based decline led by losses in the technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 95.89 points at 20,280.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 238.68 points at 33,058.28. The S&P 500 index was down 35.55 points at 3,893.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 121.14 points at 10,835.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.15 cents US compared with 74.41 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 87 cents at US$80.67 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$12.10 at US$1,919.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$4.24 a pound.