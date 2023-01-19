Sales of vehicles, parts hit record high in November wholesale data: StatCan

See more sharing options

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.5 per cent month over month in November to $83.8 billion.

The agency says the sales were boosted by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.

Sales of motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories gained 10.1 per cent at $13.8 billion in November, a record high for the subsector.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 2.0 per cent to $17.9 billion in November, lifted higher by the construction, forestry, mining, and industrial machinery, equipment and supplies industry.

Meanwhile, sales in the miscellaneous subsector fell 5.1 per cent to $12.2 billion.

Statistics Canada says overall sales in constant dollars rose 0.1 per cent in November.