Canada

Sales of vehicles, parts hit record high in November wholesale data: StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2023 9:36 am
Click to play video: 'CONSUMER MATTERS: Pre-owned vehicle prices are dropping, but you should hold off on buying'
CONSUMER MATTERS: Pre-owned vehicle prices are dropping, but you should hold off on buying
WATCH: CONSUMER MATTERS: Pre-owned vehicle prices are dropping, but you should hold off on buying

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 0.5 per cent month over month in November to $83.8 billion.

The agency says the sales were boosted by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.

Read more: Used vehicle prices are dropping. Why you might want to hold off on your purchase

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

Sales of motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories gained 10.1 per cent at $13.8 billion in November, a record high for the subsector.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose 2.0 per cent to $17.9 billion in November, lifted higher by the construction, forestry, mining, and industrial machinery, equipment and supplies industry.

Meanwhile, sales in the miscellaneous subsector fell 5.1 per cent to $12.2 billion.

Statistics Canada says overall sales in constant dollars rose 0.1 per cent in November.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

