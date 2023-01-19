Ontario aunt, nephew win $1M after buying $100 scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario aunt and her nephew won $1 million after buying a $100 scratch ticket over the holidays.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a statement Thursday that Newmarket resident Christine Dee and Etobicoke resident Matthew Hug claimed the big prize.

Dee and Hug were together with family over Christmas when they decided to go to the store and buy a $100 Instant Ultimate ticket.

The scratch ticket included an instant game with prizes up to $100,000 and also a second portion where ticket holders had a chance to win one of 40 $1 million prizes in a Dec. 31 draw.

On New Year’s Day, Dee scanned their ticket and realized they won one of the $1 million prizes, the OLG said.

“I was so shocked I thought I was dreaming,” she said.

“I called Matthew and told him to call me back ASAP.”

Hug said he thought something was wrong at first.

“When she told me we won, I didn’t believe it. It was surreal and completely unexpected,” he said.

“This win is even more special and meaningful because we won it together.”

Dee and Hug said the winnings will be a great down payment for a home for each of them.

Dee said she also plans to share some of the money with her children, while Hug plans to pay off his mother’s mortgage.

The OLG said the winning ticket was bought at the St. Charles Food Market on Main Street in St. Charles, Ont, near Sudbury.