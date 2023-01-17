Calgary Fire Department investigating southeast distillery explosion

Send this page to someone via email

An explosion at a distillery in southeast Calgary prompted fire crews to respond on Tuesday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department said reports of an explosion at a distillery located at the 1500 block of 34 Avenue S.E. came in at around 1:20 p.m. Smoke could be seen from the Highfield 16 Fire Station which was several blocks from the incident.

The fire captain immediately called a working fire while en route to the scene, a CFD release said.

Around 100 employees were evacuated due to the activation of the fire alarm system. One employee was reported to be in the building where the explosion occurred but the CFD said they escaped without incident.

Fire crews said the explosion occurred in the ductwork of the dry house area, or brewing area, of the distillery. The ductwork was located on the roof.

The resulting damage was limited to a large vessel and ductwork on the roof, and the building’s fire suppression system was activated as a result.

Fire crews will remain on the scene until no further hot spots are found, the CFD said. A fire investigator is currently trying to determine the exact origin and cause of the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with photos or videos of the incident are asked to share them with the investigator at piofire@calgary.ca.