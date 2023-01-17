Man sentenced to 6 years for impaired and dangerous driving in deadly west Edmonton crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man who pleaded guilty last fall to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm for his role in a deadly Edmonton collision has been sentenced to six years in prison.

A judge in an Edmonton courtroom also ruled that Ebraheem Jomha is banned from driving a vehicle for 10 years. The sentence was the result of the judge accepting a joint sentencing submission from both the Crown and defence.

Jomha was driving a pickup truck in the wrong direction of 100 Avenue near 167 Street when the truck collided with a van heading east on May 27, 2020.

Walter McLean, the 75-year-old driver of the van, died as a result of the crash. He was from Fort Vermilion, Alta. There were three other people in the van at the time: McLean’s wife, Doreen McLean — who died a couple of months after the collision following a stroke — their grandson, David Quewezance, who was 32 at the time, and their great-grandson Lucas Quewezance, who was three at the time of the crash.

Walter and Doreen McLean were together for 54 years.

According to an agreed statement of facts, six bottles of alcohol were found in the truck being driven by Jomha after the crash — five were empty.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on the day of the collision, people in the area noticed Jomha driving his truck around residential and commercial areas, both speeding and driving below the posted the speed limit. He was swerving, squealing his tires, went through a stop sign and narrowly avoided colliding with parked vehicles, according to the agreed statement of facts.

At least five people contacted police about Jomha’s behaviour prior to the collision. During Jomha’s trial, court heard the truck he was driving reached a speed 118 km/h at the time of the collision and that he had hit the brakes at the time of impact. McLean was driving 29 km/h when the crash happened, as he was slowing down to prepare to turn at 167 Street.

Before Jomha was sentenced, Doreen McLean’s sister Eileen read her victim impact statement, describing her sister and brother-in-law as “beautiful souls.”

“It’s the hardest thing you can ever experience. There aren’t any words to describe the pain, grief and loss.”

She added that she will forgive Jomha but never forget.

David Quewezance, Walter McLean’s grandson, said the impact of the collision on his life has been “tremendous,” describing how he stopped talking to people and isolated himself after the fatal event.

He added that McLean raised him.

“(He) managed to smile every day and help us in every way he could.”

Jomha was seen crying in court as victim impact statements were being read.

LeeAnn McLean, one of the McLeans’ daughters, described how she felt after rushing to the scene of the crash and seeing a body in the middle of the road.

“I just felt really numb,” she said. “I felt angry, pain and hurt inside of me.”

Other members of Walter McLean’s family also wrote victim impact statements which were read at Tuesday’s court proceedings.

While announcing Jomha’s sentence, the judge acknowledged mitigating factors, noting that Jomha has been a contributing member of society and that he has support from his family. The judge also cited aggravating factors: that Jomha had consumed alcohol before driving and injuring people before. Jomha has twice been criminally convicted of driving while disqualified.

Jomha’s defence lawyer said he and his wife have a three-year-old daughter. They said Jomha had been under a lot of stress because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the public health crisis resulting in him being forced to close one of the barbershops he owns.

Johma told the court that he apologizes to the family impacted by his actions as well as to his own family and “to society.”

“I will honestly never ever forget,” he said.

The judge told Jomha that he makes “poor decisions influenced by alcohol” and that he should consider never drinking alcohol again. The judge also said they believe that Jomha is remorseful.

