Crime

Man pleads guilty to impaired and dangerous driving charges in fatal west Edmonton collision

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 4:56 pm
A number of emergency vehicles could be seen on Edmonton's 100 Avenue between 167 Street and 168 Street at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. View image in full screen
A number of emergency vehicles could be seen on Edmonton's 100 Avenue between 167 Street and 168 Street at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Eric Beck/ Global News

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm for his role in a collision that left one man dead in May 2020.

Ebraheem Jomha was originally charged with one count each of: impaired driving causing death, impaired driving over 80 mg causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving over 80 mg causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The charges stemmed from a head-on collision that happened in west Edmonton on May 27, 2020, which left 75-year-old Walter McLean dead.

Walter and Doreen McLean were together for 54 years. View image in full screen
Walter and Doreen McLean were together for 54 years. Courtesy: Tamie McLean

McLean was driving his van east along 100 Avenue near 167 Street when he was struck by a Ford F-150, which was heading west in the eastbound lanes of the one-way street. McLean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Impaired driving charges laid in fatal west Edmonton collision

There were three other people in the van at the time: McLean’s wife, Doreen — who died a couple of months after the collision following a stroke — their grandson, who was 32 at the time, and their great-grandson, who was three at the time of the crash.

All three passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Family loses great-grandparents following crash with alleged impaired driver

Click to play video: 'Elderly woman passes away weeks after husband killed in fatal crash in west Edmonton'
Elderly woman passes away weeks after husband killed in fatal crash in west Edmonton

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

