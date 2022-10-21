Man pleads guilty to impaired and dangerous driving charges in fatal west Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm for his role in a collision that left one man dead in May 2020.

Ebraheem Jomha was originally charged with one count each of: impaired driving causing death, impaired driving over 80 mg causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving over 80 mg causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The charges stemmed from a head-on collision that happened in west Edmonton on May 27, 2020, which left 75-year-old Walter McLean dead.

View image in full screen Walter and Doreen McLean were together for 54 years. Courtesy: Tamie McLean

McLean was driving his van east along 100 Avenue near 167 Street when he was struck by a Ford F-150, which was heading west in the eastbound lanes of the one-way street. McLean was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were three other people in the van at the time: McLean’s wife, Doreen — who died a couple of months after the collision following a stroke — their grandson, who was 32 at the time, and their great-grandson, who was three at the time of the crash.

All three passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.