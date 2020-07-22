Impaired driving charges laid in fatal west Edmonton collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged with several impaired driving-related charges after a fatal collision in west Edmonton in May.

A 75-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision between a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Caravan in the area of 100 Avenue and 167 Street on May 27. Three other people who were in the van — a 69-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and three-year-old boy — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the truck was driving west in the eastbound-only lanes of 100 Avenue when it collided head-on with the van.

The 75-year-old man, who was driving the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. A family friend identified him as Walter McLean.

A family friend identified the man killed in the crash as Walter McLean, 75. Courtesy: Cheyenne Lizotte

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

At the time, police said speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the collision.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police said the driver of the truck has since been charged.

Ebraheem Jomha is charged with one count each of: impaired driving causing death, impaired driving over 80 mg causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving over 80 mg causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Jomha was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.