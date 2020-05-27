Menu

Traffic

Police investigate deadly 2-vehicle crash in west Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 9:11 pm
A number of emergency vehicles could be seen on Edmonton's 100 Avenue between 167 Street and 168 Street at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
A number of emergency vehicles could be seen on Edmonton's 100 Avenue between 167 Street and 168 Street at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Eric Beck/ Global News

At least one person is dead and at least one person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash in west Edmonton on Wednesday, according to police.

A number of emergency vehicles could be seen on 100 Avenue between 167 Street and 168 Street at about 7 p.m. Emergency crews had set up a black tarp along the road.

Police told Global News the collision involved two vehicles and that one was believed to be driving on a street in the wrong direction.

More to come…

