Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash shuts down Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 10:46 am
A multi-vehicle crash closed the Lions Gate Bridge on May 26, 2020.
A multi-vehicle crash closed the Lions Gate Bridge on May 26, 2020. Gerry Schenk

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge for several hours on Tuesday night.

West Vancouver police say the crash occurred at around 8 p.m. when a 59-year-old motorcyclist heading north attempted to overtake a vehicle. The North Vancouver man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

READ MORE: ‘They can be oblivious’ — Caution urged on the water after humpback sighted in Vancouver

A husband and wife in another vehicle were also reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash shut down the bridge for about five hours, and the Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit was on the scene to help with the investigation.

Need for excessive speed: Police across B.C. impounding vehicles going more than 40km over limit during pandemic
