Motorcyclist seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash shuts down Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash shut down Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge for several hours on Tuesday night.

West Vancouver police say the crash occurred at around 8 p.m. when a 59-year-old motorcyclist heading north attempted to overtake a vehicle. The North Vancouver man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police say.

A husband and wife in another vehicle were also reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash shut down the bridge for about five hours, and the Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit was on the scene to help with the investigation.

2:08 Need for excessive speed: Police across B.C. impounding vehicles going more than 40km over limit during pandemic Need for excessive speed: Police across B.C. impounding vehicles going more than 40km over limit during pandemic

Story continues below advertisement