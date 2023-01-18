Guelph Community Foundation and United Way partner in distributing pandemic recovery funding

Send this page to someone via email

A new stream of funding is available to charities and non-profits in Guelph and the surrounding area.

The Guelph Community Foundation is teaming up with the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin in the distribution of funds locally through the Community Services Recovery Fund.

The federal government is providing a one-time investment of $400 million to help communities across Canada continue in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Guelph Community Foundation will oversee $475,000,” said GCF executive director Chris Willard. “That will typically go in amounts between $10,000 and $200,000.”

The funding can be used toward service delivery, purchasing required equipment like computers, providing support for staff and volunteers, and more.

“It aims to respond to the modernization and needs of charities and non-profits,” Willard said. “They can recover, adapt and adjust following the pandemic to support communities across Canada.”

“Charities and non-profit organizations have shown impressive stamina and creativity in their response to the diverse and increasingly challenging needs of their communities,” Glenna Banda, executive director of UWGWD, said in a statement. “We’d like to thank the government of Canada for this important investment in the community services sector.”

Applications are being accepted for the Community Services Recovery Fund. Organizations interested in applying can go to the CSRF website. Each of the three national partners (Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada and United Way Centraide Canada) will be providing funding for specific areas.

“Guelph Community Foundation grants will specifically be aimed towards supporting systems and processes, and helping them to adjust and focus on the internal workings of an organization’s overall structure,” said Willard.

The Red Cross will cover areas of recruitment and retention, while the United Way will focus on adapting and creating new programs.

For more information on the Community Services Recovery Fund, go to the Guelph Community Foundation website or the United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin website. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 21.