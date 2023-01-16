Menu

Traffic

Prohibited driver tries to pass as son during traffic stop: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 16, 2023 12:31 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo

They say a person can resemble their parents, but one Guelph man perhaps went a bit too far during a traffic stop.

A Guelph Police Service officer was on routine patrol Saturday night when he spotted a vehicle leaving a parking lot on Silvercreek Parkway South just before 10 p.m.

Police say an investigation into the car revealed that the registered owner was prohibited from driving.

Investigators say the driver provided a name and age to the officer, which was later determined to be the driver’s son.

A 46-year-old was charged with driving while prohibited and obstructing police.

Police also impounded the vehicle for 45 days.

