Prohibited driver caught switching seats with wife during traffic stop: Guelph police

It was a game of musical chairs for a Guelph, Ont., couple, one that police had no interest in playing.
An officer with the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit spotted a vehicle in the Gordon Street and Stone Road East area last Friday around 4 p.m.
A search of the licence plate on the vehicle determined that the owner was prohibited from driving.
Investigators say the officer made a traffic stop and determine that the male owner was behind the wheel.
They say while the officer was doing his due diligence, he observed the male driver and a female passenger, believed to be his wife, switching seats in the vehicle in order to avoid detection.
A 33-year-old man is charged with driving while prohibited and will appear in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 24.
Police also impounded his vehicle for 45 days.
