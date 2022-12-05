Menu

Traffic

Prohibited driver caught switching seats with wife during traffic stop: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 5, 2022 5:01 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

It was a game of musical chairs for a Guelph, Ont., couple, one that police had no interest in playing.

An officer with the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit spotted a vehicle in the Gordon Street and Stone Road East area last Friday around 4 p.m.

A search of the licence plate on the vehicle determined that the owner was prohibited from driving.

Investigators say the officer made a traffic stop and determine that the male owner was behind the wheel.

Read more: Man with 3 lifetime driving bans pulled over by Guelph police

They say while the officer was doing his due diligence, he observed the male driver and a female passenger, believed to be his wife, switching seats in the vehicle in order to avoid detection.

Story continues below advertisement

A 33-year-old man is charged with driving while prohibited and will appear in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 24.

Police also impounded his vehicle for 45 days.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

