Prohibited driver caught switching seats with wife during traffic stop: Guelph police

It was a game of musical chairs for a Guelph, Ont., couple, one that police had no interest in playing.

An officer with the Guelph Police Service Traffic Unit spotted a vehicle in the Gordon Street and Stone Road East area last Friday around 4 p.m.

A search of the licence plate on the vehicle determined that the owner was prohibited from driving.

Investigators say the officer made a traffic stop and determine that the male owner was behind the wheel.

They say while the officer was doing his due diligence, he observed the male driver and a female passenger, believed to be his wife, switching seats in the vehicle in order to avoid detection.

A 33-year-old man is charged with driving while prohibited and will appear in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 24.

Police also impounded his vehicle for 45 days.