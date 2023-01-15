Potholes are popping up on Penticton roads earlier than in the past

Send this page to someone via email

Potholes normally pop up along Okanagan roads closer to the end of winter, however, fluctuating temperatures have caused potholes to form earlier than in years past.

According to the city of Penticton, potholes form when moisture seeps into the ground, freezes, expands and then thaws, which results in weakened pavement. Traffic then causes further damage over the area.

The city says crews actively work to refill potholes with a temporary solution during the winter. However, it’s not until spring that most potholes can be fixed with hot mix asphalt.

Back in March of 2022, the city put out a service announcement reminding drivers of the upcoming pothole repair season.

“Road repairs will take place on a priority basis, focusing on high traffic routes first and side streets and residential neighbourhoods second,” read the city announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement, however, makes no mention of what to do if your vehicle is damaged by a pothole.

According to the Municipal Act, potholes must be a certain size for the city to be held liable for any damage.

In the meantime, potholes and other road maintenance issues can be reported to the city directly through the city of Penticton website.