Slick roads, potholes presenting a challenge for City of Vernon, B.C. workers

Send this page to someone via email

Slick driving conditions have caused issues in Vernon, where city crews worked for hours Monday trying to add some tread.

“A full fleet of operators are out across the city, sanding, salting and de-icing priority routes,” the City of Vernon, B.C., said in a press release.

“Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians traveling around the community are reminded to take your time, approach intersections with caution, and be aware of other travelers around you. The conditions of roads and sidewalks could continue to fluctuate as weather conditions continue to change.”

2:22 New Vernon supportive housing building set to open

In addition to addressing winter road conditions, city crews have also been repairing potholes throughout the community that are being caused by freeze-thaw cycles.

Story continues below advertisement

To help crews locate problem areas, residents can report potholes to operation services through the city’s website, www.vernon.ca.

Residents with concerns are asked to provide an approximate address with cross-street for reference.